By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Lindstrom News, Local TV, U.S. Capitol Attack

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three more Minnesotans have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The FBI said three men from Lindstrom were arrested Monday morning and all are expected to be charged.

According to FBI records, at least five other Minnesotans are charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Five people died during the storming of the Capitol, which was largely driven by supporters of former President Donald Trump seeking to stop the certification of the 2020 election results.