MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 9-year-old boy is dead after an ATV crash took place in Lakin Sunday evening.
According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, the accident occurred at 103rd Street in Lakin Township.
From initial findings, authorities believe a 10-year-old Hillman boy was driving a side-by-side ATV with another 9-year-old Hillman boy as his passenger.
The ATV was driving near a cornfield on private property when the 10-year-old lost control and the ATV flipped, ejecting both the driver and passenger.
First responders performed life-saving measures on the 9-year-old but he later died at the scene. The 10-year-old driver was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and later released.
This case is under investigation and no details are set to be released regarding the minors.