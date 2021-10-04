MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three more Minnesotans have been arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Robert Westbury, Isaac Westbury and Aaron James — all from Lindstrom — were arrested Monday morning by FBI agents. All three are charged with crimes ranging from civil disorder, to attacking officers with a weapon.
Last April, special agents arrested 26-year-old Jonah Westbury, also from Lindstrom. He is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He’s also charged with obstruction of justice and entering a restricted building or grounds. Investigators say they found several videos of him inside the Capitol, which he posted on Snapchat.
Five people died during the storming of the Capitol, which was largely driven by supporters of former President Donald Trump seeking to stop the certification of the 2020 election results. More than 150 officers were injured in the attack.
Prosecutors have charged hundreds of participants from across the country. According to FBI records, at least four other Minnesotans are charged in connection with the Capitol riot.
- Daniel Johnson of Austin
- Brian Mock of Minneapolis
- Jordan Stotts of Bemidji
- Victoria White of Rochester
