MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 3,546 additional COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths. Meanwhile, over 90,000 people have gotten vaccine booster shots so far.
The Minnesota Department of Health’s update, which is current as of early Friday morning, brings the state’s deaths attributed to the virus to 8,191. Over half of those deaths occurred among those living in long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Over 800 patients with the virus are in hospital beds, with 213 needing intensive care unit beds. Since the pandemic began, over 38,000 people who contracted COVID-19 needed hospitalization.
MDH Data: Daily Update | Public Health Risk Measures | Response Capacity | Vaccinations
The state’s positivity rate has hovered at or around 7% since early September, with the latest positivity rate recorded at 6.8% as of Sept. 24, due to data lag.
As the state experiences rising cases due to the Delta variant, the state’s testing rate has increased, at about 495.5 weekly COVID-19 tests per 10,000 residents. That’s up from slightly more than 100 recorded in early July.
Vaccine doses for COVID-19 continue to be administered in the state — 6.4 million so far. Of those vaccinations, 90,591 have been booster doses. About 73.5% of those ages 16 years of age and up have now been fully incolulated, including 93.7% of seniors.
