MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Body camera video is giving us an up-close look at the dramatic rescue of a Twin Cities deputy trapped inside a burning car.
The Ramsey County Deputies’ Federation says a stolen car going more than 100 mph slammed into the deputy’s squad back in March.
The video shows another deputy and an officer get him out of the smoking car just seconds before flames took over.
The deputy had multiple broken bones, but survived.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1