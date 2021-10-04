CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Local TV, Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, Rescue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Body camera video is giving us an up-close look at the dramatic rescue of a Twin Cities deputy trapped inside a burning car.

The Ramsey County Deputies’ Federation says a stolen car going more than 100 mph slammed into the deputy’s squad back in March.

(credit: Ramsey Co. Deputies’ Federation)

The video shows another deputy and an officer get him out of the smoking car just seconds before flames took over.

The deputy had multiple broken bones, but survived.