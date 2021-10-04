CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Minnesota Correctional Faciliity, St. Paul News, Walter Davis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old St. Paul man faces federal charges after he allegedly tried to ship heroin to a Minnesota correctional facility.

On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Walter Davis — also known as “Disney” — has been charged with attempted distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.

According to the indictment, on April 12, Davis “attempted to distribute a substance containing heroin by depositing it into the United States mail, addressed to one or more recipients at a Minnesota state correctional facility.” Then, on April 16, he was found to be in possession of firearms and over 100 grams of heroin.

Davis has multiple felony convictions, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.