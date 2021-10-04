MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 39-year-old St. Paul man faces federal charges after he allegedly tried to ship heroin to a Minnesota correctional facility.
On Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Walter Davis — also known as “Disney” — has been charged with attempted distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.
According to the indictment, on April 12, Davis “attempted to distribute a substance containing heroin by depositing it into the United States mail, addressed to one or more recipients at a Minnesota state correctional facility.” Then, on April 16, he was found to be in possession of firearms and over 100 grams of heroin.
St. Paul Man Indicted for Shipping Heroin into Minnesota Correctional Facility https://t.co/79Fqz0dBrA @USPISpressroom @MinnCorrections
— U.S. Attorney MN (@DMNnews) October 4, 2021
Davis has multiple felony convictions, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
