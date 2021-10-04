MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota says Gophers running back Trey Potts is receiving medical attention following Saturday’s matchup at Purdue.
Potts left the field in the fourth quarter and was “immediately observed and treated” by medical staff with the team. He was then taken to the hospital for more observation.READ MORE: Minneapolis Police Investigating After Downtown Shooting Injures 1
“Director of Athletics Mark Coyle, Head Football Athletic Trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison remained in Indiana overnight on Saturday with Potts,” the university said in a statement.
As of Monday, Potts remains in Indiana with family and continues to receive medical attention.READ MORE: Federal Charges: St. Paul Man Attempted To Mail Heroin To MN Correctional Facility
“His condition is improving and he is doing well,” the university said.
Details have yet to be released on what led to the hospitalization.
The Gophers beat the Boilermakers 20-13 in Michigan.MORE NEWS: USPS Shipping Rates Go Up For Holiday Season This Week
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1