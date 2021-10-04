MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re feeling foggier than usual, you’re not alone — and the weather could be to blame.

Despite summer-like temperatures, doctors say there are changes you can’t see that impact how you feel.

“I just have had like a dull headache that kind of go on,” said Grace Johnson, a Minneapolis resident.

“To me, it seems like some kind of pressure change. I’d say the last couple of months that I’ve had [migraines], it made me question if it’s the weather,” said Minneapolis resident Kristine Noland.

The shift in weather has triggered headache and migraine attacks. It’s a common problem according to Dr. Ronald Tarrel, a neurologist at Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Noran Neurological Clinic.

“Seasonal changes or sudden changes in the temperature of your outside environment, they all can cause changes in our nervous system and it’s the part of our nervous system called the autonomic nervous system,” Tarrel said.

He says the barometric pressure outside doesn’t have to change drastically to cause headaches. He said to avoid the headaches and migraine, keep a close watch on the weather to know how to take care of your body ahead of time.

He said taking medications and exercise could make a difference.

“Exercise is huge. We got a Peloton like everyone else this winter,” Noland said. “It’s made a huge difference for me. It’s nice to add some structure into day, and I have noticed that it’s really helped the migraines, too.”

Johnson said she plans on just taking a break, hoping it could be the cure.

“Just trying to rest a lot. I was doing a lot of running before this, so I didn’t have time to rest,” Johnson said.

According to the American Migraine Foundation, over a third of people with migraines report that certain weather patterns trigger their headaches at least some of the time.