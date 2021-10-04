MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man suffered a nonfatal gunshot wound in a downtown shooting Monday morning.
According to police, officers responded shortly before 10 a.m. to the sounds of shots near 8th Street and Hennepin Avenue. There, a man was found suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
The man was taken to Hennepin Healthcare.
Investigators are now collecting evidence and speaking with people in the area, police said. Surveillance footage will also be reviewed.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1