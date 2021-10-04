CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing, Northfield News, Northfield Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Northfield police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who suffers from dementia.

Daryl Budenski (credit: Northfield Police)

Daryl Budenski, 71, last had contact with friends on Sept. 29. They say his bike was located, and he doesn’t have a car, so he is most likely on foot.

He typically wears glasses and a baseball cap. Anyone with information on Budenski’s whereabouts is asked to call 507-645-4477, or 911.