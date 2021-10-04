MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Northfield police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who suffers from dementia.
Daryl Budenski, 71, last had contact with friends on Sept. 29. They say his bike was located, and he doesn’t have a car, so he is most likely on foot.
He typically wears glasses and a baseball cap. Anyone with information on Budenski’s whereabouts is asked to call 507-645-4477, or 911.
