MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While it may not feel like it temperature-wise, we have officially entered the holiday season in the eyes of the U.S. Postal Service.

Starting this week, shipping rates are going up through the December. People shipping any packages right now are going to see a minimum of a 75 cent increase in shipping costs.

It may not sound like much, but the heavier your packages are the higher the rate increase.

USPS saw a large demand in delivery service in 2020, which also came with major delays. The service expects a similar trend this year.

The postal service said when package shipping demand is high, it typically results in extra handling costs. To offset those costs, USPS is raising shipping rates, which could be as high as $5 extra for the heaviest packages.

One man leaving the downtown Minneapolis post office Monday morning said he’s not surprised by the surge pricing for shipping packages for the holidays.

“With the economy the way it is everything’s going up,” Chuck Jackson said. “Gas and mail, everything, so I guess it’s to be expected.”

Jackson said he has daughters in northern Minnesota and on the east coast. He’s already planning his gifts for them this year because he needs to get them in the mail early enough to arrive on time.

These higher rates only impact packages, not greeting cards.