CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two women are hospitalized and a home is unlivable after a fire in south Minneapolis Tuesday morning.

Crews began battling the fire on the 3600 block of 12th Avenue South just before 5 a.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department said. It was put out a short time later.

Two women were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, then taken to a hospital.

The Red Cross was called for two other adult residents.

The fire is being investigated.