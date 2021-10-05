MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two women are hospitalized and a home is unlivable after a fire in south Minneapolis Tuesday morning.
Crews began battling the fire on the 3600 block of 12th Avenue South just before 5 a.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department said. It was put out a short time later.
Two women were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, then taken to a hospital.
The Red Cross was called for two other adult residents.
The fire is being investigated.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1