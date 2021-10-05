MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four people, including possibly a juvenile, were shot in north Minneapolis Monday night.
According to police, officers responded to reported gunshots on the 600 block of Broadway Avenue around 8:15 p.m.
Police found three people — two men and the possible juvenile — with gunshot wounds. All three were hospitalized and are expected to survive.
A fourth man showed up at North Memorial Health of his own accord with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
The shooting is under investigation.
