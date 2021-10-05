MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota United FC’s home field will host the MLS All-Star Game next year. The league announced Allianz Field as the game’s site Tuesday afternoon.

“This is what Major League Soccer is meant to be,” MLS Commissioner Don Garber said of United and Allianz. “The soccer nation lives right here. I can’t wait to see what that’s gonna look like next August.”

“This is really a pretty great day for us,” team owner Bill McGuire said.

The 2022 All-Star Game is scheduled for Aug. 10. Minnesota United Head Coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS team.

“This is an exciting day for St. Paul, an exciting day for the Twin Cities, an exciting day for Minnesota,” St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said. “This team brings so much more than just a game to our community … the energy right here in our community is important.”

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who was also in attendance, said the state earned the big game.

Allianz Field opened on Snelling Avenue in St. Paul in 2019. After closing to fans at the start of the pandemic, the stadium welcomed fans back in June.

This isn’t the only big game on the schedule for Allianz. On Oct. 26, U.S. soccer legend Carli Lloyd will play her last game with the Women’s National Team there.

This year, the All-Star Game was played at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles, and the team took on the Liga MX All-Stars from Mexico. The game ended in a 1-1 tie.