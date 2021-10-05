MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Anoka County deputy shot a man Monday night after the man allegedly fired a gun several times in a residential neighborhood.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene on the 10500 block of Quincy Drive Northeast in Blaine around 10:15 p.m.
A man was reportedly shooting a gun outside. Residents were told to stay in their homes during the incident.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy shot the man after he shot “in the direction of a residence” and “down the residential street.”
The man was hospitalized. Authorities did not know his condition.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deputy’s actions, and the Blaine Police Department is investigating the original shots fired incident.
