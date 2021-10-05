MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the 9-year-old central Minnesota boy killed early Sunday evening in an ATV crash.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says Gabe Beumer, of Hillman, was killed just after 5 p.m. when the side-by-side ATV he was a passenger on flipped by a cornfield near Hillman.
The driver of the ATV was a 10-year-old boy, who was treated and released from a St. Cloud hospital for minor injuries.
Investigators say the boys were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The sheriff’s office is still investigating.
