MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities shot and wounded a Blaine man Monday evening as he opened fire in his quiet neighborhood.

Residents say a man was randomly shooting into the neighborhood from his driveway. Neighbor Natasha Hibben says she first heard shots at about 10 p.m.

“We were hearing a lot of gunshots, so we were kind of confused as to what was going on,” Hibben said.

Ami Lindberg’s husband was walking their dog at the time.

“There were a couple of police officers under this tree here, screaming at him to get back into the house,” Lindberg said.

Police crept through the neighborhood, as seen in Ring camera footage.

“We heard the cops yell at him to … show them his hands,” Hibben said.

It was an Anoka County Sheriff’s deputy that fired, striking the man in his driveway.

The case is being investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and they are not releasing any details, including the identities of the suspect and the deputy. But two neighbors told WCCO police were at the home two hours earlier, and then left.

Several neighbors, including Lonnie Rudolph, told WCCO the man — described as being in his 60s — had a history of run-ins with them.

“Being volatile, yes. Yelling at traffic, and spraying them with water hoses if he thinks they’re going too fast,” Rudolph said. “He just had a real bad temper.”

Neighbors WCCO spoke with gave high marks to responding law enforcement, saying thanks to deputies. No one else was injured.

The BCA says the suspect is recovering at a local hospital.