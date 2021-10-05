MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says at least one person is dead after a crash Tuesday morning in Burnsville.
At about 8:30 a.m., a sedan driving eastbound on Highway 13 attempted to turn onto Chowen Avenue South when it was struck by a westbound semi truck.
Check back for more details in this developing story.
