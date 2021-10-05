MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Federal agents are searching for a Minneapolis fugitive charged with sex trafficking a minor.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Charles William Dexter III “knowingly recruited, enticed, harbored, transported, provided, and advertised a minor victim to engage in a commercial sex act, knowing that the victim had not attained the age of 18 years.”
The alleged illegal activity happened between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14 of 2020, according to the investigation conducted by the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and the Bloomington Police Department.
A $5,000 reward is being offered by the FBI for help locating Dexter. Tips can be submitted online, or by calling 1-800-CALL-FBI.
