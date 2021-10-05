MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 35-year-old Champlin woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Coon Rapids.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Chihaya Sierra Satoh, of Champlin, was exiting eastbound Highway 610 at about 6:42 a.m. when she lost control on the ramp. Her SUV rolled several times onto Highway 10, and she was ejected and died at the scene.
Satoh was the SUV’s only occupant, and no other vehicles were involved, the sheriff’s office said.
