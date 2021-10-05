CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Coon Rapids News, Fatal Crash, Local TV, Minnesota State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 35-year-old Champlin woman was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Coon Rapids.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the victim was exiting eastbound Highway 610 at about 6:42 a.m. when she lost control on the ramp. Her SUV rolled several times onto Highway 10, and she was ejected and died at the scene.

(credit: MnDOT)

She was the SUV’s only occupant, and no other vehicles were involved, the sheriff’s office said. The victim’s identity will be released at a later date.