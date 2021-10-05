MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash on eastbound Highway 10 near Spring Lake Park is causing a traffic backup Tuesday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash incident occurred between Highway 47 and University Avenue.
As of 7:30 a.m., traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed traffic being routed around the crash.
This is a developing situation, so check back.
