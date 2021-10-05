CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Highway 10, Spring Lake Park

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash on eastbound Highway 10 near Spring Lake Park is causing a traffic backup Tuesday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash incident occurred between Highway 47 and University Avenue.

As of 7:30 a.m., traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed traffic being routed around the crash.

This is a developing situation, so check back.