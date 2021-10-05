MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three people were hurt Tuesday afternoon following a shooting in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Police Department says shots were reported shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Thomas Avenue and Milton Street in the city’s Midway neighborhood.
Responding officers found two men at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. Emergency crews brought one of the men to Regions Hospital. He is expected to survive. The other man, who was grazed, refused medical attention.
A third victim, a woman, was dropped off at Regions, police say. She was also shot, but is expected to survive.
No arrests were immediately made. The shooting is under investigation.
