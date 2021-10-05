MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new name is now in the race to be the next Hennepin County attorney.
DFL House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler announced his run Tuesday morning.
In a statement, Winkler said if elected, he will make addressing violent crime a top priority, along with police accountability.
“Too often, our criminal justice system has defined success by how many people have been put in jail, rather than by whether the law is promoting justice and keeping us safe,” Winkler said. “I will focus on protecting our neighbors, not on low-level drug crimes. The County Attorney’s office should help people who are not a threat to public safety rebuild their lives and get a fresh start.”
Winkler was first elected as a state representative in 2006, and as majority leader in 2018. He earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School.
Winkler joins former public defender Mary Moriarty as potential replacements for Mike Freeman, who says he will not run for re-election.
