MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Stearns County authorities say a man was inspecting the damage on his car after hitting a deer when another driver struck his vehicle, causing him to become pinned underneath it.
Donald Zwilling, 56, died at the scene. The other driver, a 37-year-old Kimball man, suffered minor injuries.
The sheriff’s office said Zwilling stopped on County Road 45 near Sixth Avenue in Lynden Township after apparently hitting a deer.
He was inspecting the front-end damage when the Kimball man’s vehicle hit Zwillings’.
The second vehicle rolled. Both cars had extensive damage.
Authorities said there was fog in the area at the time of the crash. Its cause is under investigation.
