MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the man shot Monday night by an Anoka County sheriff’s deputy in Blaine is alive and in the hospital. Investigators say the man fired a gun several times in a neighborhood of the north metro suburb. Neither his name, nor that of the officer who shot him, have been released.

As of noontime Tuesday, the area where the shooting happened — the 10500 block of Quincy Drive Northeast — has reopened. Earlier in the morning, neighbors were seen surveying their homes and cars, looking for bullet holes from the shots fired the night before. Meanwhile, investigators with the BCA processed the scene.

Neighbors say the man began shooting shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, firing a gun in all directions along Quincy Drive. Law enforcement responded and tried to contain the man. After the man continued to shoot, an Anoka County sheriff’s deputy fired and struck the man, officials say. Emergency crews brought the man to a hospital for treatment.

Susan White Rose, who moved to the neighborhood just two months ago, said the shooting left her scared. “It’s kinda freaky,” she said. “It’s like, welcome to the neighborhood….I thought it was quiet.”

Amy Lindberg, another neighbor, says her family hid in the basement when they heard the first shots ring out. “Probably an hour goes by, we hear shots every few minutes,” she said. “It was just sporadic, but weird, it was just strange.”

No neighbors WCCO-TV spoke with recognized the shooter or knew who he was. The BCA said his named will be released in the coming days, along with the identity of the deputy who shot him.

The shooting remains under investigation.