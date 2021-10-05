MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Leaders in Minneapolis say a new tracking system could help them intervene before police misconduct happens.
Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo want an early intervention system which would be paid for in part by a $700,000 grant from the Pohlad Family Foundation. The chief says the technology could help track an officer’s performance and wellbeing.
“To be able now to have this data-driven, real-time analytics to guide the performance of our employees…and also to mitigate risk, this is so incredibly important,” Arradondo said.
A city council committee will consider the grant and the mayor’s proposal Wednesday afternoon.
