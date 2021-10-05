MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fatal crash on eastbound Highway 10 near Spring Lake Park caused a traffic backup Tuesday morning.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred between Highway 47 and University Avenue.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said a woman driving an SUV rolled while going east on Highway 10. She was ejected and died at the scene.
She was the SUV’s only occupant, and no other vehicles were involved, the sheriff’s office said.
As of 7:30 a.m., traffic cameras from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed traffic being routed around the crash.
This is a developing situation, so check back.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1