MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman who was dragged into a dumpster after she had been allegedly killed by her boyfriend in their Bloomington apartment last week has been identified as 24-year-old Samantha Samih Farah.
Nasri Abdilahi, her boyfriend, faces one count of second-degree murder in connection to her death. He was charged in Hennepin County on Wednesday. He also faces a single count of fleeing police as he allegedly led officers on a high-speed chase with the couple’s young child in the car.
The criminal complaint says that a resident of the apartment complex called police after seeing a man drag a woman’s body into a dumpster.
Officers who responded to the scene found Farah dead. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Farah died due to multiple blunt and sharp force injuries to the head and neck.
The complaint goes on to say that Abdilahi’s family said he suffers from mental illness.
If convicted of the murder charge, Abdilahi faces up to 40 years in prison.
Last week, Violence Free Minnesota reported that so far in 2021, 21 people have been killed due to intimate partner violence in Minnesota.
Domestic Violence Resources
For anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
People can also call the Women’s Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available here.
