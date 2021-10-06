MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the Blaine man who was shot and wounded by a deputy Monday after he allegedly fired a shotgun and rifle at law enforcement from his front door.
Randall William Reeve, 62, was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault, making threats of violence and recklessly discharging a firearm in a city.
The criminal complaint filed by the Anoka County Attorney’s Office says Blaine police officers were called to his residence on the 10000 block of Quincy Boulevard Northeast just after 10 p.m. on reports that he was threatening people and firing a shotgun in the neighborhood.
A neighbor told police Reeve “confronted her and her boyfriend while holding and racking a shotgun.” They went inside their home, and then began to hear gunfire.
After law enforcement set up a perimeter in the area, Reeve allegedly opened his door several times to yell threats at officers, and fire in their direction and in the air.
An Anoka County Sheriff’s deputy — identified by the BCA Wednesday as six-year department veteran Jeffery Barrett — shot Reeve, who is still being treated at HCMC in Minneapolis. Barrett is on standard administrative leave.
Reeve faces up to 27 years in prison if convicted.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1