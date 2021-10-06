Bob Woodward And Robert Costa Set To Headline Simon & Schuster's Inaugural AuthorFest EventBook publisher Simon & Schuster (a ViacomCBS company) has announced its inaugural AuthorFest, a national series of virtual author events that will provide live author programming in partnership with book festivals, literary venues, and author lecture series across the country.

'This Is Going To Be Georgia's First Real Tough Road Test': Adam Zucker Previews #2 Georgia Vs #18 Auburn, Plus 6 Other GamesAdam Zucker previews this weekend's college football slate on CBS including #2 Georgia against #18 Auburn and #1 Alabama vs Texas A&M.

'I Hope People Laugh As Much As We Did Making It ': Asher Grodman On CBS' GhostsThe star of CBS' new comedy discusses what fans can expect when they watch the premiere of "Ghosts" on Thursday night.

WATCH: 'Tough As Nails' Season 3 Premieres Tonight At 9PM On CBS'Tough As Nails' returns tonight at 9PM for its third season on CBS and streaming with Paramount+.

'Blue Bloods' Vanessa Ray And Will Estes Discuss The 'Tremendous Responsibility' Of Playing CopsVanessa Ray and Will Estes discuss an all-new 'Blue Bloods' on CBS and Paramount+.

Steelers-Packers Preview: Steelers 'Have To Take The Explosive Plays Away,' Says CBS Sports Tracy WolfsonGoing into Sunday's matchup, Ben Roethlisberger's Steelers and Aaron Rodgers' Packers seem to be headed in opposite directions.