MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – COVID-19 community testing dates are expanding in cities around Minnesota.
Starting on Oct. 15, the Mankato and St. Cloud testing sites will be open on Friday, and starting Oct. 17, Sunday testing will be offered at Moorhead and Winona.
Now, Mankato and St. Cloud will be open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Moorhead and Winona will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“Minnesotans deserve to have more no-cost COVID-19 testing options, and we’re taking steps up to expand access to that testing across the state,” said Gov. Tim Walz.
The sites will also be increasing their weekly testing capacity by about 500 tests for a maximum weekly capacity of 2,500 per site.
Demand for COVID-19 testing has increased due to the spread of the Delta variant and the return to in-person learning for Minnesota schools. The health department reports that as of last week, the state was administering 500 COVID-19 tests per 10,000 residents. Testing last week increased about 10% compared to the week prior.
For more information on locations and hours of COVID-19 testing sites across the state, click here.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1