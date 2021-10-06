CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Fentanyl, Local TV, Red Lake Indian Reservation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl onto the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota earlier this year.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Christopher Richard, from Detroit, Michigan, is accused of helping distribute more than 40 grams of the synthetic opioid on the reservation in March.

MORE: Law Enforcement Encourages Parents, Schools To Prioritize Pill Warnings After Spike In Drug Overdoses

Bemidji resident Leroy Varney, 52, is charged in a separate case stemming from allegations he had more than 40 grams and planned to sell “on and around” the reservation in late April.

Richard is charged with a count each of conspiracy and intent to distribute fentanyl, while Varney faces a count of possession with intent to distribute the opioid.