MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two men are facing federal charges for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl onto the Red Lake Indian Reservation in northern Minnesota earlier this year.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 40-year-old Christopher Richard, from Detroit, Michigan, is accused of helping distribute more than 40 grams of the synthetic opioid on the reservation in March.
MORE: Law Enforcement Encourages Parents, Schools To Prioritize Pill Warnings After Spike In Drug Overdoses
Bemidji resident Leroy Varney, 52, is charged in a separate case stemming from allegations he had more than 40 grams and planned to sell “on and around” the reservation in late April.
Richard is charged with a count each of conspiracy and intent to distribute fentanyl, while Varney faces a count of possession with intent to distribute the opioid.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1