MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A small wildfire is burning in Itasca State Park in drought-stricken northern Minnesota.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the fire was reported burning Tuesday in a remote area near at the end of Bohall Trail on the north side of Bohall Lake. Multiple fire crews responded, bringing 10 fire engines, two helicopters and an air tanker to battle the flames.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the fire is about nine acres in size and 5% contained. DNR officials say a hose line has been completed to the fire and good progress is being made in extinguishing hotspots.
So far, the fire has not destroyed any structures; nor have any firefighters been injured. However, cabins on the north side of the park have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.
It’s yet unclear what sparked the fire. But the summer’s historic drought has created conditions allowing for fires to flare up and grow across northern Minnesota, particularly the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Itasca State Park is located about 30 miles south of Bemidji in the north-central part of the state. It’s a popular tourist destination, known for holding the headwaters of the Mississippi River.
