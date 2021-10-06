MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Newly-released body camera video is shedding more light on how the Minneapolis Police Department responded during the unrest following George Floyd’s murder.

The footage shows officers riding in a van on May 30, 2020, five days after George Floyd was killed, and enforcing curfew with rubber bullets.

They express disdain for protesters and appear enthusiastic about going after them.

“We’re gonna split up, drive down Lake Street,” one officer says. “You see a f***in’ group, call it out. Ok, great. F*** ’em up, gas ’em, f*** ‘em up.”

A sergeant leading the unit says, “Let ’em have it, boys, let ’em have it … Right there, get ’em, get ’em, get ’em, hit ’em, hit ’em!”

At one point, an officer firing less-lethal rounds on a distant group of protesters says “Gotcha!” as he hits someone. There’s laughter, and the officer’s congratulated on his shot with a fist bump and “Good hit, buddy.”

“You guys are out hunting people now and it’s just a nice change of tempo,” one officer says. “F*** these people.”

In another clip, an officer impersonates the “Looney Tunes” character Elmer Fudd.

“Be vewwy, vewwy quiet [laughs]! We’re hunting activists!” he says.

The sergeant is heard saying not to turn on lights or sirens. “It’s like a slow jog in the park finding people,” he says.

The video shows officers popping tires. The sergeant says they need to make sure to pop two tires, otherwise someone could just change the flat.

All this video was released by Jaleel Stallings’ attorney. The officers shot rubber bullets at Stallings that night, a veteran from St. Paul.

Stallings, who had a gun he was permitted to carry, fired back three quick shots. He went to the ground once officers started rushing at him, and they beat him for about 30 seconds.

Stallings was acquitted last month of eight criminal charges against him, including second-degree attempted murder. He testified that he was shooting in self-defense.

About the body camera video, all Stallings’ attorney had to say was the evidence speaks for itself.

An MPD spokesperson said he was unable to comment due to an ongoing, internal investigation.