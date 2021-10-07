MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul high school is restored after being damaged during the unrest following the murder of George Floyd.
Gordon Parks High School, located on University Avenue, has been rebuilt inside and out. The project was the result of a collaboration between community and corporate partners.
Principal Traci Gauer said that students returning to the building were “thrilled to see everyone together” and “happy to have this learning space.”
3M donated nearly $500,000 for new signs and art in the school. The Maplewood-based company also contributed safety and security window film.
