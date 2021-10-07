CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A boy is expected to survive after he was shot on St. Paul’s east side late Thursday afternoon.

A witness told police they heard 15 to 20 gunshots at about 4:20 p.m. on the 500 block of Sims Avenue, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. They also saw two males flee the scene in an SUV. Investigators later found 15 shell casings in a nearby alley.

The young victim, who is only described by police as a juvenile, later showed up at Regions Hospital.

Police are still investigating, and say no one is in custody.