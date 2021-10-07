MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A grand jury indicted a Red Lake man on 11 counts for allegedly shooting at five tribal police officers in July, killing one of them.

David Donnell Jr., 28, faces once count of first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to commit murder, four counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of discharging, carrying, and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of possessing firearms as an unlawful controlled substance user.

Murder and assault charges were originally filed against Donnell shortly after the shooting this summer.

According to a complaint, Donnell’s girlfriend’s mother called police July 27 to report he was suicidal. Donnell had an active warrant at the time.

Ryan Bialke and four other Red Lake Tribal Police Department officers responded to his home in Donnell’s, where he hid inside and refused to come out.

When the officers tried to force their way in, Bialke was hit by gunfire from inside of the home. He died at the scene. The other four officers fled to the woods.

Shortly after, a neighbor called police and said Donnell was in her house. Officers went to her home, arrested Donnell and seized a rifle, the complaint states.

Donnell allegedly admitted to the shooting in an interview with police, saying he knew he was firing at police, and that he knew about his warrant and did not want to be arrested.

Bialke left behind a wife and four children.