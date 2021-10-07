CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After weeks of partisan wrangling, U.S. lawmakers reached a last-minute deal to avoid a financial crisis — for now — agreeing to pay off America’s credit card through early December.

But what is the debt limit, and what impact would it have on your wallet if we didn’t raise it?

In the video above, Heather Brown answers this Good Question.

