MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a shootout between two cars on the streets of downtown Minneapolis ended in a crash that killed an innocent woman Wednesday night.
Police received a call just after 11 p.m. about multiple gunshots coming from the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue. There were reports of two cars driving side by side, shooting at each other.
Multiple men were occupying each car.
The vehicles made their way to the intersection of Fifth Street and Sixth Avenue in the North Loop, near Target Field. The two cars collided, and one of them hit a woman riding a scooter on the sidewalk. Police said she was an innocent bystander. She died at the scene.
“It is my understanding that the female on the scooter was doing exactly that, she was out on a scooter riding down the sidewalk and she was an innocent bystander of what appears to be a violent exchange between cars,” police spokesperson Garrett Parten said. “To that degree, I can tell you that this kind of death, it affects our officers. It’s upsetting to see this kind of violence result in this kind of death.”
Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Four men involved in the shootout and crash were hospitalized with serious injuries.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Bad, It’s Bad’: Proctor Teens Say Students Used Item To Sodomize Teammate, Shared Video Online
- ‘I Thought For Sure I Would Be Fired’: Vaccine Mandate Deadline Arrives For Twin Cities Health Care Systems
- Some Democrats Fear ‘Massive National Blowback’ If MPD Replaced
- Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule Takes Effect Oct. 1