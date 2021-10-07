Minnesota Weather: Spotty Showers Possible Before Weekend WarmupParts of Minnesota will have a few shots at rain over the next couple of days, and this weekend temperatures will climb in the Twin Cities.

How Minnesota's Early Fall 'Micro-Season' Creates Picture-Perfect WeatherIt’s a time of year when there’s often little to no heavy humidity, no blustery winds, and no rain to wash out our plans. Some might simply call it fall, but it’s something more specific than the year’s third season.

Minnesota Weather: Showers Should Dry Out By Saturday NightAccording to WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows, showers in the Twin Cities should be done by about 10 p.m. The rain is expected to continue Saturday night for east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin, but will then dry out by Sunday.

Minnesota Weather: Early October Looks To Be Warmer, Wetter Than AverageEnjoying the mild fall weather? Expect it to continue into the early October.

Minnesota Weather: Summer-Like Start Will Give Way To Evening Showers In Twin CitiesThursday is off to a warm and humid start, but rain will make its way to the Twin Cities later in the day.