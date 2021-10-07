MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — You’ve known her for years as the beauty and wellness expert on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Now, Kym Douglas is on a journey to get women to start talking about menopause and embrace aging.

She sat down with WCCO’s Amelia Santaniello to share her story and talk “menopausitivity.”

“You know that I work in Los Angeles, and it’s kind of against the religion to talk about your age or that you’re going through anything natural in life,” Douglas said. “You just have to be 20 forever and beautiful and never have anything happen to you.”

But something life altering did happen to Kym three-and-a-half years ago. She battled stage-three breast cancer.

“It just shifted everything for me, Amelia. It just was like, ‘Wait a minute … I’m having another birthday?’ is so amazing to me, and I’m so grateful to still be here that I just shifted my thinking, and I was like I’m going to embrace my age, I’m going to embrace everything that’s going on in my body as a woman. Menopause is a part of life.”

Douglas revealed some tricks about dealing with menopause.

A pre-sleep cooldown

“I researched this with my doctor. If you take a shower right before bed, a cool shower, it lowers your blood temperature, your body temperature, and then you’re not going to sweat at night,” Douglas said.

Swap out coffee, swap in green tea

“Green tea is great for your metabolism, increasing that, and as we age it lowers a little bit, going through menopause, it lowers a little more,” she said.

Reach for the chocolate

“They say that 3. 5 ounces of a little bit of dark chocolate every day helps with all the menopause … symptoms,” Douglas said.

She says it’s time to change the conversation about the change.

“Let’s talk about it, and let’s share with each other this is what you can expect, and it’s normal, and guess what, it’s not over,” she said. “You’re just getting started on a new chapter, and this new chapter can be even better.”

Douglas has partnered with Womaness, the Minnesota company that creates products focused on menopause. The products, found at Target stores, are all natural and don’t contain hormones.