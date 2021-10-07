MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A grim update on the pandemic Thursday from Minnesota health officials and hospital CEOs.

They say hospitals are on the brink with full ICUs, and the remaining staff members are completely exhausted.

The news for children is especially stark. The state is now reporting 3,000 cases per week in children under 12. There have been 996 Minnesota school with COVID-19 cases, and just Thursday, there are 514 new cases reported in K-12 schools — with 441 of those new cases among students.

“This represents a new and troubling high mark for the entire pandemic, and highlights the important point that COVID isn’t just a concern for older adults with underlying medical condition,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Hospitals are reporting the biggest surge in patients since the pandemic began, with beds for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients running low.

“Across the state, we have more hospitals reporting that they have zero available adult medical-surgical beds, and zero adult ICU beds,” Malcolm said.

Compounding the crisis is that many health care workers have quit.

“There are actually fewer health care workers on the job today than there were last year,” she said.

Hospital CEOs from North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale, Winona Health and Children’s Minnesota say the workers that are left are barely hanging on.

“The staff are exhausted and they’re working harder than they ever have,” said North Memorial Health CEO Dr. Kevin Croston.

The CEOs said vaccinations are the only way out.

“One-hundred percent of our patients who are COVID positive in our ICUs are unvaccinated,” Croston said.

And the commissioner and CEOs literally pleaded with the public to get vaccinated.

“Please help us, and please help our hardworking health care workers,” Malcolm said.

The current data from MDH shows that more than 73% of Minnesotans have gotten at least their first COVID-19 shot. Among 12-15 year olds, that figure is much lower, at 54%.