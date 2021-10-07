MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parts of Minnesota will have a few shots at rain over the next couple of days, and this weekend temperatures will climb in the Twin Cities.
On Thursday, showers will be very hit-and-miss, WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor said. The Twin Cities could see some rain, as well as southeastern Minnesota. The best chance for a sprinkle will be in the afternoon hours.
There’s another chance of rain on Friday, particularly in western Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota. Most of the rainfall will occur in the morning, clearing by the afternoon.
Thursday is off to a warm and humid start, and temperatures are going to go up. A high of 71 is expected in the Twin Cities. It’ll be a few degrees warmer on Friday, and by Saturday, the metro could reach nearly 80.
There’s more rain in the extended forecast, and next week temperatures will cool to the low 70s and upper 60s.
