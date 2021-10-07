MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist died after losing control and crashing in Coon Rapids early Thursday morning.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the man crashed near the 3400 block of River Rapids Drive Northwest just after 1:30 a.m.
The man was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene. Authorities did not identify him.
The crash is under investigation.
