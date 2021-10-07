CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Home Invasion, Local TV, Mounds View News, Mounds View Police, Robbery

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mounds View police are looking for a 25-year-old man in connection with a pair of home invasions in the city this week.

Officers were called to the 8000 block of Eastwood Road late Thursday morning on a report of an attempted robbery. A resident says a man knocked on their door, then forced his way in and threw them on the floor. He demanded money, but ran off when the victim started yelling for help.

(credit: Mounds View Police)

Investigators say they believe the man fled the area with the help of a driver. His description matches that of the suspect in a similar incident that happened Wednesday.

Police are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911, or 763-717-4070. While police disclosed the suspect’s name, WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspect before they’ve been formally charged.