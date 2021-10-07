MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mounds View police are looking for a 25-year-old man in connection with a pair of home invasions in the city this week.
Officers were called to the 8000 block of Eastwood Road late Thursday morning on a report of an attempted robbery. A resident says a man knocked on their door, then forced his way in and threw them on the floor. He demanded money, but ran off when the victim started yelling for help.
Investigators say they believe the man fled the area with the help of a driver. His description matches that of the suspect in a similar incident that happened Wednesday.
Police are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911, or 763-717-4070. While police disclosed the suspect’s name, WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspect before they’ve been formally charged.
