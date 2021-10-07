MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon led to a significant traffic backup along southbound Highway 61 near Hastings.
The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to the crash, located just north of Hastings, a city at the edge of the southeast metro area. According to investigators, no one suffered critical injuries in the crash and all are expected to survive.
Significant backups on southbound Highway 61 near Manning Ave, just north of Hastings, due to a crash. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/AE3jagNIMR
— Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) October 7, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for more.
