CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crash, Hastings News, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A multi-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon led to a significant traffic backup along southbound Highway 61 near Hastings.

The Minnesota State Patrol says troopers responded to the crash, located just north of Hastings, a city at the edge of the southeast metro area. According to investigators, no one suffered critical injuries in the crash and all are expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.