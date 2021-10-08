MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plan on driving in the Twin Cities this weekend? Know that there are several road closures planned.
Interstate 94 In The East Metro
The westbound lanes of I-94 in St. Paul will be closed between Wabasha Street and Marion Street as crews repair the pavement. The closure is scheduled to last through 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers are advised to use Interstate-35E, Highway 36, and Highway 280 as detours.
Interstate 35W
I-35W south will be closed from Interstate 94 to the crosstown. The closure is set to last from 10 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday.
Interstate 494 In The West Metro
There are two closings on I-494 in the west metro all weekend.
The northbound lanes between Minnetonka Boulevard and Interstate 394 are slated to shut down at 10 p.m. Friday. In the southwest metro near Eden Prairie, I-494 east will be closed between Highway 169 and Highway 212.
Both sections are expected to reopen before the Monday morning commute.
