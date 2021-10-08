CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former WCCO sports director Mark Rosen announced over Twitter Friday his acceptance to sound the Vikings gjallarhorn on Sunday to honor his late wife Denise.

Rosen said his participation is part of the Crucial Catch campaign, which increases awareness around early cancer detection, will be “emotional and inspiring.”

Denise Rosen died on Aug. 30  just three years after being diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer. They have a son, Nick, and a daughter, Chloe, who also continues to work at WCCO.

Minnesotans welcomed Mark Rosen’s sports coverage into their homes for nearly 50 years prior to his retirement in 2019. Chief among his reasons for retiring was his desire to spend as much time as possible with Denise.

The Minnesota Vikings were among the many sharing their condolences with Mark Rosen on Twitter when Denise’s passing was announced.

Rosen will sound the game day horn Sunday at the Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium before their game begins against the Detroit Lions.