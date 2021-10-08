MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former WCCO sports director Mark Rosen announced over Twitter Friday his acceptance to sound the Vikings gjallarhorn on Sunday to honor his late wife Denise.
Rosen said his participation is part of the Crucial Catch campaign, which increases awareness around early cancer detection, will be “emotional and inspiring.”
So honored the @Vikings asked me to sound the Gjallarhorn to honor my late wife Denise as part of their “Crucial Catch” campaign on Sunday to intercept cancer. It will be emotional and inspirational
— Mark Rosen (@KFANRosen) October 8, 2021
Denise Rosen died on Aug. 30 just three years after being diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer. They have a son, Nick, and a daughter, Chloe, who also continues to work at WCCO.
Minnesotans welcomed Mark Rosen’s sports coverage into their homes for nearly 50 years prior to his retirement in 2019. Chief among his reasons for retiring was his desire to spend as much time as possible with Denise.
The Minnesota Vikings were among the many sharing their condolences with Mark Rosen on Twitter when Denise’s passing was announced.
The #Vikings family sends our love to you and your family, @KFANRosen ❤️
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 30, 2021
Rosen will sound the game day horn Sunday at the Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium before their game begins against the Detroit Lions.