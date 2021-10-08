MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An investigation is underway Friday morning after a pedestrian was found dead on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park.
According to Brooklyn Park police, officers responded at 2:27 a.m. to the report of a person in the road who appeared deceased at Highway 610 and Zane Avenue North. Once there, officers located the deceased individual in the westbound lane of the highway. Police said the individual was struck by a motorist traveling on the roadway.
“The driver stopped and remained on scene to speak with officers,” police said.
The Minnesota State Patrol has since taken over the investigation and transportation officials closed the westbound lane of the highway between Noble Parkway and Zane Avenue North while the investigation is conducted.
Massive backups on WB 610 at 252 in Brooklyn Park – 610 is closed at Zane because @BPPD says a pedestrian was hit on the road. pic.twitter.com/6I36pk07j3
— Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) October 8, 2021
The state patrol says the investigation so far has determined that a motorist in a Chevy Equinox was traveling westbound when the vehicle ran over a “pedestrian that was laying in the center of the right lane.” The deceased individual was a 32-year-old Burnsville man.
The driver of the vehicle is a 39-year-old Minneapolis man. He suffered no injuries in the incident.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
